Car crash in Pompano Beach ends with driver opening fire, passenger says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Pompano Beach were investigating a pre-dawn crash Friday that a passenger said ended in gunfire.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Powerline Road.

Police have not released any details about the crash and shooting, and it was not immediately clear if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident

A passenger in one of the vehicles said the car was struck by another vehicle before the driver of that car got out and confronted the occupants in the first car.

"We get out of the take and take a look and see that he hit us and he was like, 'You hit us and somebody has got to pay," the passenger said, adding that the driven then pulled a gun from his car trunk and opened fire. "He fired a couple of shots and then went over by the car and shot our car three times."

Video from the scene showed one car with several bullet holes.

The passenger said the man had two children in his car but he took them and then ran from the scene.