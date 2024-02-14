Watch CBS News
Car burglary suspect shot, killed in northwest Miami-Dade

By John MacLauchlan

CBS Miami

MIAMI - A would-be car burglar was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, around 2:30 a.m. officers were sent to the area of 79th Avenue and NW 194th Street to check out reports of a person who had been shot.

They said a would-be car burglar was caught in the act. During the confrontation, the car owner pulled a gun and shot the burglary suspect.

The injured person got in a waiting vehicle and attempted to drive off. After crashing into several cars, he came to a stop. A passenger in the vehicle jumped out and ran off.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared the driver dead.  

February 14, 2024

