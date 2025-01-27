Can Elon Musk's brain chip help cure paralysis? Miami study aims to find out

MIAMI - Elon Musk's Neuralink brain-computer interface is now at the forefront of paralysis research, with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine chosen as the second U.S. site for its clinical trial.

The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis has partnered with Neuralink to test a revolutionary device that could allow individuals with paralysis to control external devices using only their thoughts.

"This is a huge deal," said Dr. Jonathan Jagid, a neurosurgeon and principal investigator for Neuralink at the University of Miami. "What Neuralink has designed is aligned with the Miami Project's mission to improve the lives of people living with paralysis."



What the study aims to do

The Neuralink PRIME Study will test the safety and functionality of the N1 Implant, a wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) designed to restore autonomy for individuals who have lost mobility due to conditions like spinal cord injury or ALS.

"This device has the potential to be a game-changer for individuals living with these challenges," said Dr. Jagid. "It could improve their quality of life by restoring their ability to interact with the outside world."

The N1 Implant uses ultra-thin electrode threads, surgically placed with Neuralink's R1 Robot, to create a digital connection between the brain and external devices such as computers. This link allows individuals to control devices without any physical movement.

"By recording activity in specific areas of the brain that control movement, this device can translate thoughts into action," explained Dr. Jagid.



How it works

When a person thinks about moving, specific areas of their brain light up with neuronal activity. The Neuralink device taps into these areas with micrometer precision, using electrode threads to capture signals and send them wirelessly to external devices.

"What's groundbreaking is how small and precise this device is," said Dr. Jagid. "It's just a little larger than a quarter, yet it holds life-changing technology."

The trials, which began with a focus on safety and functionality, have already shown promising results in early patients. However, researchers emphasize that the technology is still in its early stages.

"Right now, we're taking baby steps, but the future looks incredibly bright," said Dr. Jagid. "We hope this technology will soon allow people to control everyday devices in their homes, improving independence."



What is next?

While widespread availability is still years away, Dr. Jagid said the pace of innovation at Neuralink is accelerating.

"With a company like Neuralink, things move rapidly," he said. "We're not too far from seeing this technology become transformative in the daily lives of individuals with paralysis."

The procedures will be carried out at UHealth Tower, with a team of neurosurgeons, engineers and scientists collaborating to oversee the implant surgeries and patient progress.

"This trial showcases the potential of combining cutting-edge technology with medical expertise," said Dr. W. Dalton Dietrich, scientific director of The Miami Project.

Concerns remain over long-term safety and accessibility

Experts caution that the technology is still in its early stages.

The current focus of the PRIME Study is on safety and functionality, with only a few patients receiving the implant so far. Long-term risks, including potential complications from the surgery or the device itself, remain under study.

Additionally, questions about the accessibility and affordability of such advanced technology linger. While Neuralink aims to provide groundbreaking solutions, ensuring that these innovations are available to all who need them will be a critical challenge moving forward.

How to be a part of the study

Neuralink is seeking participants who have limited or no use of their hands due to cervical spinal cord injuries or ALS.

To determine eligibility, individuals can join Neuralink's U.S. Patient Registry and learn more about the study by visiting clinicaltrials.gov.

"This collaboration is a significant step forward in finding solutions for millions living with motor deficits," said Marc Buoniconti, president of The Miami Project.