Watch CBS News
Local News

Camp Kangaroo aims to help young people grapple with their grief after death of a loved one

By Chelsea Jones

/ CBS Miami

Camp Kangaroo helps with childhood grief
Camp Kangaroo helps with childhood grief 01:35

MIAMI --  Death is painful for anyone, but it can be especially painful for the youth.

That is what led to the creation of Camp Kangaroo, a weekend retreat for children to heal while they navigate the journey of grief resulting from the loss of a loved one.

Camp Kangaroo
Camp Kangaroo participants during a recent stay. CBS News Miami

The weekend program is a bereavement camp targeted for children ages 5 to 18 that attempts to provide them with the emotional tools they need to express themselves and process emotions using journaling, art and music therapy.

The program is free thanks to donations from Seasons Hospice Foundation. 

There are camps held nationwide and the next one in South Florida is in November.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 8:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.