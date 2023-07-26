Camp Kangaroo aims to help young people grapple with their grief after death of a loved one

MIAMI -- Death is painful for anyone, but it can be especially painful for the youth.

That is what led to the creation of Camp Kangaroo, a weekend retreat for children to heal while they navigate the journey of grief resulting from the loss of a loved one.

Camp Kangaroo participants during a recent stay. CBS News Miami

The weekend program is a bereavement camp targeted for children ages 5 to 18 that attempts to provide them with the emotional tools they need to express themselves and process emotions using journaling, art and music therapy.

The program is free thanks to donations from Seasons Hospice Foundation.

There are camps held nationwide and the next one in South Florida is in November.