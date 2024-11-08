Camille's in Oakland Park blends family tradition with refined technique

OAKLAND PARK - Chef John Kreidich brings his impressive culinary expertise to Oakland Park with the opening of Camille's, a welcoming 120-seat Italian restaurant and pizzeria that seamlessly blends family tradition with refined technique.

After honing his craft in prestigious kitchens across New York, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Kreidich, alongside his wife Maya, has embarked on his most personal venture yet. Named after his mother, Camille's represents a delicious fusion of family recipes and professional expertise.

"All my recipes from this menu are either inspirations from my wife, my grandmother or my mother," explains Kreidich. "I've taken the techniques I've learned from many chefs throughout my career and applied them to my grandmother's cooking."

Designed as a community gathering spot, Camille's aims to provide chef-driven cuisine at accessible prices. "There's a lot of young families moving here from Miami, including myself," Kreidich says. "I want them to have a place to come and make a mess with their family and eat and have a really nice glass of wine."

The restaurant's menu showcases both traditional Italian favorites and innovative creations:

Signature Ricotta : A house-made blend of sheep's and cow's milk ricotta, carefully seasoned and served with crispy house-made taralli for dipping

: A house-made blend of sheep's and cow's milk ricotta, carefully seasoned and served with crispy house-made taralli for dipping Patoli's : A Puglian street food specialty featuring white truffle pecorino cheese and olive oil, described as "savory zeppole."

: A Puglian street food specialty featuring white truffle pecorino cheese and olive oil, described as "savory zeppole." Grilled Pinwheel Sausage : Served with pepperonata and broccoli rabe.

: Served with pepperonata and broccoli rabe. New York-Style Pizza : Features a perfectly balanced house-made sauce. "There's a fine line between too sweet with pizzas, and I think we found the perfect amount of sweetness," Kreidich said.

: Features a perfectly balanced house-made sauce. "There's a fine line between too sweet with pizzas, and I think we found the perfect amount of sweetness," Kreidich said. Wild Mushroom Pappardelle: A sophisticated yet comforting pasta dish that exemplifies the restaurant's approach to elevated home cooking.

Camille's is open six days a week for lunch and dinner, with brunch on Sundays. The restaurant's philosophy is simple but ambitious: "I want everyone to feel welcomed and relaxed, but at the same time, have an unforgettable experience," Kreidich said.

More information about Camille's Pizzeria and Ristorante is on their website.