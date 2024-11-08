Watch CBS News
Local News

Camille's in Oakland Park blends family tradition with refined technique

By Lisa Petrillo

/ CBS Miami

Camille's in Oakland Park dishes up family inspired Italian cuisine
Camille's in Oakland Park dishes up family inspired Italian cuisine 03:06

OAKLAND PARK - Chef John Kreidich brings his impressive culinary expertise to Oakland Park with the opening of Camille's, a welcoming 120-seat Italian restaurant and pizzeria that seamlessly blends family tradition with refined technique.

After honing his craft in prestigious kitchens across New York, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Kreidich, alongside his wife Maya, has embarked on his most personal venture yet. Named after his mother, Camille's represents a delicious fusion of family recipes and professional expertise.

"All my recipes from this menu are either inspirations from my wife, my grandmother or my mother," explains Kreidich. "I've taken the techniques I've learned from many chefs throughout my career and applied them to my grandmother's cooking."

Designed as a community gathering spot, Camille's aims to provide chef-driven cuisine at accessible prices. "There's a lot of young families moving here from Miami, including myself," Kreidich says. "I want them to have a place to come and make a mess with their family and eat and have a really nice glass of wine."

The restaurant's menu showcases both traditional Italian favorites and innovative creations:

  • Signature Ricotta: A house-made blend of sheep's and cow's milk ricotta, carefully seasoned and served with crispy house-made taralli for dipping
  • Patoli's: A Puglian street food specialty featuring white truffle pecorino cheese and olive oil, described as "savory zeppole."
  • Grilled Pinwheel Sausage: Served with pepperonata and broccoli rabe.
  • New York-Style Pizza: Features a perfectly balanced house-made sauce. "There's a fine line between too sweet with pizzas, and I think we found the perfect amount of sweetness," Kreidich said.
  • Wild Mushroom Pappardelle: A sophisticated yet comforting pasta dish that exemplifies the restaurant's approach to elevated home cooking.

Camille's is open six days a week for lunch and dinner, with brunch on Sundays. The restaurant's philosophy is simple but ambitious: "I want everyone to feel welcomed and relaxed, but at the same time, have an unforgettable experience," Kreidich said.

More information about Camille's Pizzeria and Ristorante is on their website

Lisa Petrillo
lisa-petrillo.jpg

Lisa Petrillo is the entertainment and lifestyle reporter for CBS4 News. Lisa also hosts the CBS4 "Taste of the Town" series, which celebrates South Florida's growing culinary scene and reports on fashion, travel and other lifestyle trends.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.