Senior women strip down for eye-popping calendar to raise money for their community in Massachusetts

HINGHAM - The lovely ladies at Linden Ponds Senior Living Community in Hingham are turning heads with an eye-opening new calendar.

A group of women, ages 69 to 92 years young and not afraid to get risqué, have posed scantily clad to raise money for the Resident Care Fund at the facility. They're making sure that people can live here, even if something hurts their situation.

"Who knows what's going to happen in the future. So I say let's get out there and sell as many calendars and with your help we will do that," said Miss February Carole Walt.

Miss February Carole Walt. Linden Ponds Senior Living Community

The women wanted to create a buzz. They did and they had fun doing it.

"I was in the bar on a Sunday morning and you know, I was a Playboy bunny," Miss December Judie Hass told WBZ-TV.

Miss December Judie Hass Linden Ponds Senior Living Community

"I had it done twice because the first time the book wasn't high enough and I said I have 21-and 25-year old grandsons," said Suzanne Monk, better known as Miss September.

"This is all in secret. I don't have a husband so it's not a problem. I had to make my own prop. I had a quilt," Miss March Sandy Creaser told WBZ.

Miss August Deni Janey posed in a pool.

"I originally wanted to have little duckies around me and they said no, too hokey. So then I got to splashing and that's what made the effect," she told WBZ.

Miss August Deni Janey Linden Ponds Senior Living Community

The pictures had friends, family, and grandkids talking.

"Their friends, the children's friends, young women in their 20s and 30s, that have been the most remarkable, (saying) 'That it is so cool that you did that, you go girl,'" said Miss November Sandy Tuthill.

"My husband would have loved it. He has passed and he would have loved it," said Miss October Nalora "Lo" Steele.

For more information on how you can buy a calendar, email lllpcalendar@gmail.com.