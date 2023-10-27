CAIR: US citizens who are Muslims, Palestinians and Arabs need to be kept safe

Florida CAIR chapter and multi-faith leaders, activists stand in solidarity following spike in hate

SUNRISE - "We are urging our elected officials to keep every American safe," said Abdullah Jaber, Executive Director for the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-FL) at a press conference in Sunrise.

"Yes, I also mean including those who are Muslims, those who are Palestinians and those who come from an Arab community," said Jaber.

"Americans of all faiths are deeply concerned for the lack of attention and action from our government officials and educational institutions to protect and keep every American safe, home and abroad."

Imam Abdullah added, "We are horrified to hear our governor equating Florida student activists to terrorists in recent statements instead of pleading for their safety and making sure that every American is safe everywhere in Florida."

Fear of speaking out was a subject addressed at this event held at CAIR's offices in Sunrise, even more so after the recent announcement by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about banning the Student Justice for Palestine Organization in 12 state universities.

CBS News Miami interviewed an FIU student, who is a member of the SPJ organization, who said she would talk as long as her identity would not be revealed and assured that rallies and protests will continue in spite of DeSantis' decision.

"I don't think we have to stop, I think stopping us is letting them silence us and is part of free speech. Historically, institutions have not stood on the right side of history."

Reverend Rhonda Thomas, from the Faith in Florida, said the war is part of the American story, "Families with Jewish people affected and Palestinians in the U.S. with loved ones affected too." Nevertheless, they said the latter is rarely addressed by politicians.

"When you don't represent both sides and have prayers and well wishes and concerns for both sides that's the meaning that causes serious anxiety that results in physical issues," said Thomas.

"We are here today to give a voice to people who have no voice, the Palestinians, the people in Gaza they are human beings, just like the Israelis are human beings," said Samir Kakli, President of the South Florida Muslim Federation.