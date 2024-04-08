Business of dupes: Not just for fashionistas, from housewares to makeup

MIAMI - They call them dupes — short for duplications — and they are everywhere, especially on social media.

Dupes are not counterfeits or illegal knockoffs. They're products that closely mimic high-end items without breaking the bank, offering consumers the feel of luxury at a fraction of the cost.

Miami's own lifestyle blogger and influencer Maria Tettamanti struts her stuff with a wardrobe that's the best of both worlds.

From haute couture to savvy dupes, she's got it all covered. Maria says with prices soaring, dupes are hotter than ever.

"It got big because prices got out of hand. A pair of Botega earrings that were so in vogue were $780 and I was like, I'm not going to spend $780 on these teardrops. Let me go on Amazon or let me go on Target and see if I can find these earrings, Tettamanti said.

She scored those earrings with a simple search on Amazon.

"Boom. $12 guys! Isn't that insane?" she said showing CBS Miami's Lisa Petrillo how she found them on Amazon.

Dupes aren't just for fashionistas – they're for everyone! From housewares to makeup, you name it, there's a dupe for it!

"I'd say that in the terms of the stores I go to for dupes, it's definitely gonna be Zara, it's gonna be Amazon, it's gonna be Walmart, even Etsy," Tettamanti said.

It starts with you taking a picture of what you like and an upload on Google Images, like a decorative item she keeps on her shelf. After uploading the shot many "dupes' come up on several websites.

"You literally shop from your phone. I found it from $7 to $8. You can shop like a billionaire!" she said laughing.

Maria says it's not about pushing the designers out, it's about being a savvy shopper.

"A lot of people would reach out to me on my blog and they'd say, you covered the Louis Vuitton fashion show and you covered Prada, but I don't have $3000 to spend on a handbag. Can you show me the look for less? So, that's kind of how I organically fell into this realm."

Dupes are also a vibe. Maria owns real bedazzled Manolo Blanik's priced around about $1,000 bucks and also their Zara doppelgängers.

"Look for less? Zara. I mean these real ones are $1,000. Here's Zara's for $40," she said.

" So again, not an exact copy, but a look. It's the aesthetic."

And check out what Maria calls her 'Pooro Piana' bag, a cheeky dupe of the Loro Piana handbag priced at $3,500.

"And this one was $40 on Amazon," she said, pointing out the dupe.

They played a game: Spot the dupe. Can you spot the duper?

Two of the handbags she put on the table are from Bottega Veneta. One is not. The real ones are priced at 3 and 4 thousand dollars.

Petrillo's job was to pick the dupe. She picked wrong.

"This one is not. Sadly, this is real. So we're talking, you were wrong!" said Tettamanti. "This is the dupe, I got it on Amazon and I never tell people it's real. I'm always the first to say this is a dupe. $30."

So, we hit the streets to find out who's duping and who's not.

"I think that it's unethical honestly because it's someone who's ripping off another person's creativity," said one woman.

"I mean, fashion is fun and to be played with. So dupe it up!" said another.

"I just feel like if you can't afford it, get the dupe!" joked another.

"I'm too original for dupes, but I don't knock people who get the dupes, you know what I'm saying? If I can't get the original, I just won't have it," said a young man who knows exactly what he wants.

And there you have it, whether you're a dupe devotee or a die-hard designer diva, one thing's for sure – style knows no exact price tag!