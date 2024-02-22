Burger Bash celebrating 23 years at South Beach Wine and Food Festival

MIAMI - Burger Bash, arguably the most popular night of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, is now celebrating 23 years.

It was meet, greet, and eat at the unofficial opening night party of the annual burger competition hosted by Rachel Ray.

"Put your work on a bun and let everyone have some fun. I just wanted to see the whole world forget about chefs versus cooks and classes. Just everybody hang out, line up drink a beer and chill out."

"I just wanted people to have fun and break down the barriers so that people that come here for a wine and food festival can truly enjoy wine and food. The weather is insane. It's never been this good."

Twenty-five restaurants from around the country competed for Heinz Peoples Choice winner and Shweid and Sons Very Best Burger Award.

Burger fan Veronica Freire takes this night very seriously.

"I think we come here for something different - we come here for the king of burgers and I'm in for the night -when I find it, I'll let you know."

Others are here to just take it all in.

Kevin Donalson said, "I this it's everything - it's amazing."

Pincho from Miami has won best burger two times in the past.

Skinny Louie from Miami is a first-time competitor. With a long line of fans.

Festival founder, Lee Schrager told Lisa Petrillo, "It's the weather that's the win for him."

"I can control the chefs, the spirits but the one thing I can't is the weather."

Regardless of the winners, in the end, the clear winner of Burger Bash is South Florida, and all of the very satisfied foodies, who came out Thursday night.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is on through Sunday.