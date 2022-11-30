Watch CBS News
Local News

Bullets hit car in Miami-Dade as driver says he's lucky he wasn't hurt

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Suspect sought after bullets fired at car
Suspect sought after bullets fired at car 01:26

MIAMI -- A driver said Wednesday that the car he was in was targeted early Wednesday by a shooter who fired at least two shots.

Police in Miami-Dade have not yet provided a report to CBS 4 about the incident, which occurred near NW 82nd Street and 27th Avenue.

The victim, who was not injured, said he is not sure why he was targeted by the gunfire.

The front of his car was struck by two bullets, one puncturing his tire, which was flattened, and another piercing the driver's side door.

"I just got lucky I didn't get shot," said the victim, speaking on condition of anonymity.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 7:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.