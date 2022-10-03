Watch CBS News
Local News

Bullet goes through attacking dog, wounds PBSO deputy

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Bullet goes through attacking dog, wounds PBSO deputy
Bullet goes through attacking dog, wounds PBSO deputy 00:29

MIAMI - The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a deputy was wounded after a bullet meant to stop an attacking dog went through the animal and hit the deputy who was being attacked.

Police said it happened at around 2 p.m. in the 5400 block of Eadie Place.

PBSO had been assisting West Palm Beach police with the execution of a search warrant when a pit bull charged and attacked one deputy. 

Authorities said a second deputy discharged his weapon striking the dog, but the bullet went through the dog and hit the deputy.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

PBSO tweeted the following about the incident: 

As is the case with officer-involved shootings, this will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 4:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.