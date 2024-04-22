Watch CBS News
Local News

BSO warns public about resurfaced phone scam

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a phone scam that has resurfaced.

BSO says the scam works like this: 

"An unwitting victim receives a call from someone claiming to be a BSO employee in the agency's Civil Division. The scammer tells the victim they missed a court date and a warrant was issued for their arrest. In order to put the arrest warrant on hold or get rid of it altogether, the victim must pay up either with cash or through a payment app." 

BSO says they will never call you and ask for money.

Authorities say this scam is not new. 

"If you get a call like this, immediately hang up the call and contact law enforcement," investigators said. 

The number to call is 954-764-HELP (4357).

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news, everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 3:05 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.