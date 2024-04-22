BSO warns public about resurfaced phone scam

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a phone scam that has resurfaced.

BSO says the scam works like this:

"An unwitting victim receives a call from someone claiming to be a BSO employee in the agency's Civil Division. The scammer tells the victim they missed a court date and a warrant was issued for their arrest. In order to put the arrest warrant on hold or get rid of it altogether, the victim must pay up either with cash or through a payment app."

BSO says they will never call you and ask for money.

Authorities say this scam is not new.

"If you get a call like this, immediately hang up the call and contact law enforcement," investigators said.

The number to call is 954-764-HELP (4357).