BSO seeks public's help to find missing Pompano Beach woman

BSO arrests Ian Lanning for disappearance and murder of his wife

BSO arrests Ian Lanning for disappearance and murder of his wife

BSO arrests Ian Lanning for disappearance and murder of his wife

POMPANO BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing Pompano Beach woman.

BSO held a press conference on Tuesday morning to say they were looking for Irene Lanning Xeniti, who was reported missing on May 30 by her daughter.

Her husband, Ian Lanning, has been arrested in her disappearance.

Detectives met with Ian, who told them she had left the home on May 14 following an argument.

BSO said Lanning told investigators that Xeniti had left the home and hadn't contacted him again.

As the investigation continued, detectives discovered Xeniti's phone was in the vicinity of the couple's residence around 1 a.m. on May 21. Detectives also obtained info that indicated the couple had been traveling in the same area the day before.

Search warrants were eventually obtained to enter the couple's home as well as Lanning's vehicle.

During the searches, investigators said they found evidence that Xeniti was murdered in the home and her body was disposed elsewhere, but that location was unknown.

Lanning was taken into custody on Saturday. He's facing one count of first-degree murder.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.