BSO: Man loses hand in "fireworks accident"

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to be safe around fireworks after a man reportedly lost a hand in what they called a 'fireworks accident.'

BSO said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of North State Road 7, in unincorporated Central Broward.

Authorities said they received a call regarding the need for an ambulance, but the victim had already made his way to a hospital.

Fire-Rescue units transported the man's hand to the hospital and subsequently transported the man and his hand to Broward Health Medical Center for medical treatment.

No word if surgeons were able to reattach his hand.

No other details were immediately available.