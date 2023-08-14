BSO looking for missing sisters last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help in finding two sisters who were last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
According to investigators, 17-year-old Thyatria Hill and 14-year-old Jasmine Hill were last seen around noon on Sunday near 300 Terminal Drive.
Thyatria is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, while Jasmine is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.
The Hill sisters are believed to be in the city of Lauderhill.
