BSO looking for missing sisters last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport

Broward Sheriff's Office looking for two missing sisters

Broward Sheriff's Office looking for two missing sisters

Broward Sheriff's Office looking for two missing sisters

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help in finding two sisters who were last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Thyatria Hill and 14-year-old Jasmine Hill were last seen around noon on Sunday near 300 Terminal Drive.

Thyatria is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, while Jasmine is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

The Hill sisters are believed to be in the city of Lauderhill.