Watch CBS News
Local News

BSO looking for missing sisters last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Broward Sheriff's Office looking for two missing sisters
Broward Sheriff's Office looking for two missing sisters 00:22

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help in finding two sisters who were last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Thyatria Hill and 14-year-old Jasmine Hill were last seen around noon on Sunday near 300 Terminal Drive.

Thyatria is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, while Jasmine is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

The Hill sisters are believed to be in the city of Lauderhill.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 6:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.