BSO: Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by train in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH -- The Broward Sheriff's Office is currently working on a incident involving a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of East Hillsboro Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.

According to police, at approximately 9:07 a.m. officials received a call reporting a train versus pedestrian crash.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue promptly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, one person was pronounced deceased on scene.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene investigators are currently investigating the incident.

As a result of the incident, traffic along Hillsboro Boulevard and Eller Drive at North Dixie Highway is currently closed.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.