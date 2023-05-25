BSO investigating after 71-year-old woman struck, killed in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH -- Broward County Sheriff's investigating after a woman was struck and killed this week.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:26 a.m. on Monday, near the intersection of SE 3rd Street and SE 1st Avenue.

Investigators identified the woman as 71-year-old Edy De Oliveira E. Silva.

Silva was attempting to cross SE 1st Avenue when she walked in front of the GMC and was struck, deputies said.

Investigators identify the driver as Brian W. Smith who was reported driving a black GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck westbound on SE 3rd Street, approaching the intersection with SE 1st Avenue.

According to the BSO, the victim was immediately transported to Broward Health North, where she underwent emergency surgery and died.

Investigators did not say if the driver will be facing charges.