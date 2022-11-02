BSO: He didn't like his change, so they stole $800K

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's investigators are looking for a man who took part in a Deerfield Beach robbery after he didn't like the change he was given.

According to investigators, on Monday, October 24, a man walked into Tony's Market on North Dixie Highway to buy a black and purple Dutch cigar. When he got his change, investigators said he wasn't happy and he began arguing with the cashier.

He then left the store.

Moments later, the man came back with five others. The surveillance video shows him jumping the counter, grabbing the cashier, throwing him to the ground, and holding him down. While this was going on, the others jumped the counter and stole about $8,000 from the business and then left.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954)493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.