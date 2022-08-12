BSO: Fort Lauderdale man accused of illegally dumping hazardous waste

MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale man is facing charges related to illegally disposing of hazardous waste without a permit.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Kevin Raglin left behind a trail of evidence that led to his arrest.

Here is what BSO said what led to Raglin's arrest:

"Earlier this week, residents of the 43rd Street Village Condominiums in Oakland Park noticed a large amount of oil leaking from a dumpster into a storm drain."

"BSO deputies began investigating, and evidence recovered on scene revealed that someone dumped two large metal barrels containing motor oil, engine oil filters and personal checks on the premises."

Detectives said they were also able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicle used in the crime.

Investigators said the personal checks led to a business in Oakland Park, where they located the vehicle seen in the surveillance video and that is where they made contact with Raglin.

BSO said Raglin and say he confessed to the crime. Raglin is facing charges of illegal dumping of hazardous waste and littering on private land.