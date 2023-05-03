Search on for black sedan in drive-by shooting of elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a black sedan they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday afternoon.

BSO Fire Rescue tells CBS News Miami that a woman, possibly in her 70s, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center after being shot.

The north and southbound lanes of North State Road 7 from the 4100 block to West Oakland Park Boulevard remain shut down during the investigation.

BSO has been at the scene since about 2:30 p.m.

A number of vehicles in the area, including a gold-colored sedan, had bullet holes in them.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a black vehicle was driving on North State Road 7, when shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

Then, that vehicle proceeded north on North State Road 7.

At this point, the only thing investigators can share is that they are looking for a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-322-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.