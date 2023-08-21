Watch CBS News
BSO: Armed man asking for money leads deputies on chase ending in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL - Police say they were forced to temporarily shut down lanes on Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road 7 after a bizarre incident Monday. 

According to investigators, an armed man was sitting in his car and asking people for money.

Deputies said they tracked down his car. 

The driver initially refused to exit the vehicle, but was eventually taken into custody.  

August 21, 2023

