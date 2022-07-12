Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band coming to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD - The Boss is coming to town and he's bringing the band.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023.

Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States; spanning from Feb. 1 in Tampa through an April 14 homecoming in Newark, New Jersey. They then head to Europe.

Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August.

The shows will mark their first tour dates since February 2017 and the first in North America since Sept. 2016.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets.

Ticketmaster's Verified Fan tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If tickets remain, general tickets will go on sale the same day at 3 p.m. with no code required.

Register HERE for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale.

.