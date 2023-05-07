Driver charged with manslaughter after 8 killed by car outside Texas migrant shelter

8 killed outside Texas migrant center 8 killed, 10 hurt after SUV plows into crowd outside Texas migrant shelter 02:42

A driver ran into pedestrians who were standing at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter in South Texas on Sunday, killing at least eight people, in an incident that police are investigating as possibly intentional, authorities said. Another 10 were injured, according to Brownsville police.

Authorities identified the driver as George Alvarez, a 34-year-old Brownsville resident "with an extensive rap sheet," at a news conference on Monday. He faces numerous charges, including eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Alvarez is currently in custody of Brownsville police, with bond set at $3.6 million.

As of Monday morning, investigators have determined that Alvarez, while driving a grey SUV, ran a red light, "lost control" of the vehicle and struck 18 individuals, according to Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda. Officers arrived at the scene and found six people dead and another 12 people suffering from critical injuries, he said. They also found the grey SUV, which was heavily damaged, and the driver. Sauceda said that Alvarez attempted to flee the scene after the deadly crash, but was "held down" by a group of people who had witnessed it.

Police did not share detailed information about the victims, but Sauceda told reporters that all of them were men and "several" were originally from Venezuela.

The chief declined to answer reporters' questions about a possible motive for the driver, adding that they have not yet determined if the crash was intentional. He said witness accounts suggesting that Alvarez was cursing at the pedestrians whom he struck and "saying that they were invaders" were unconfirmed. A formal toxicology report is underway to clarify whether Alvarez was intoxicated at the time of the crash, Sauceda said.

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter. Michael Gonzalez / AP

Brownsville Police Department spokesman Martin Sandoval previously told CBS affiliate KRGV that officers received a call at around 8:30 a.m. local time on Sunday reporting an incident, which, they determined later, involved a Land Rover that "ran over several people" as they waited at the stop near Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and unhoused people in Brownsville, Texas. Witnesses said that the driver disregarded a red light before swerving into the bus stop and rolling over, Sandoval said.

Police found seven individuals already dead when they arrived at the scene, Sandoval said. Another person died later Sunday night, police told CBS News.

At least some of the people who were killed were confirmed to be migrants, Sandoval said.

Officers detained the driver of the Land Rover, who was "receiving medical care" when Sandoval spoke to KRGTV on Sunday afternoon, he said at the time.

The suspect was being uncooperative, according to Brownsville police.

"But more than likely there's going to be other charges coming on later on in the day," Sandoval told the news station. "We're also doing our due diligence, which means we're actually trying to see if he's intoxicated or not intoxicated. So we're running all those tests as well."

Police work at the scene after a driver crashed into several people in Brownsville, Texas, on May 7, 2023. MOISES AVILA/AFP via Getty Images

Myrna Arteaga, the manager of the Ozoman Center, called the incident "horrific." She said the shelter receives about 80-120 migrants per day.

"It wasn't an accident," Arteaga said.

Several roads were closed after the incident.

An investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing, but witnesses told police that "the car lost control" when it occurred.

"Now, whether we know if it was an accident or intentional, that is still under investigation," Sandoval said. The spokesperson noted that people who witnessed it "started helping some of the individuals there" and detained the driver themselves while waiting for police to arrive at the scene.

Brownsville police shared few details in their latest update on the crash, which Sandoval characterized as "a major accident" in a video message shared to the department's Facebook page.

"We have all the roads blocked off, so we're asking people to please find alternative routes," he said. "Like I said ... at 8:30 in the morning, we received a call about an accident. As far as for right now, that's all the information we have. But we'll be having more information if you keep following us here on this channel.