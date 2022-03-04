Watch CBS News
Broward Woman Lucks Out With $1 Million Florida Lottery Scratch Off Prize

TALLAHASSEE  (CBSMiami) -- A Pembroke Pines woman is the state's newest millionaire thanks to a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Esmeralda Zelaya, 66, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

Zelaya bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 6901 Taft Street in Hollywood.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

