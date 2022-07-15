Former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy turned chef Nicole Layog going for win on Big Brother

MIAMI - This season of Big Brother has a South Florida connection.

"My name is Nicole. I'm from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I'm a private chef on yachts and estates. I am a totally proud lesbian woman," said Nicole Layog, introducing herself to a national audience.

The Broward Sheriff's deputy turned private chef is competing for the $750,000 grand prize. Her friends and family are cheering her on.

"I am beside myself to see Nicole do something she wants to do," said her mom Rosie Lustgarten.

Rosie is her biggest fan. As Layog makes her way through the game, she always keeps her mom in mind.

"She is the strongest, most amazing human being," Layog said.

Rosie is battling stage three cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

"Nicole's been here since the get-go, since I was diagnosed, very supportive, strong, like a piece of rock," Rosie said.

She is now supporting her daughter's goal to win Big Brother. They've watched the show together for years. She feels the skills her daughter learned while wearing the badge will come in handy.

"I'll put it this way, Colombo! And Colombo is always trying to be under the radar. If a person can be under the radar, a person can find out everything," Rosie said.

Right off the bat, Layog formed a secret alliance with the first Head of Household of the season, Daniel.

"I found my match in this house, Daniel is my ride or die," Layog said.

"If you're down with it," Daniel said in the second episode, "I want to be the "rogue rats," everything mysterious, don't hang out there too much. The "rogue rats" from rats to riches."

"I love it. The final two," they agreed.

"I love it!" Rosie laughed, "it reminds me of the Rug Rats."

"She's going to be able to read situations," said friend Bill Schultz, who is a police officer. "She's going to be able to control her anger and her emotions."

Both he and friend Laura Castillo say Layog has what it takes to win it all.

"I think she's going to figure out who's sneaky, who's lying, who's telling the truth," Castillo said.

And being a chef, able to cook for fellow house guests, won't hurt either.

"I'll bet you're excited to see her again, but not too soon," CBS4's Ted Scouten said to Rosie.

"I know, but not too soon," Rosie replied. "I want to see her at the end. I want to see her make it all the way."

