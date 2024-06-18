Watch CBS News
Broward sheriff's deputy found dead in apparent suicide in South Miami-Dade

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI - A death investigation is underway in Miami-Dade, just south of the Homestead Air Reserve base.

A Broward sheriff patrol cruiser with a body next to it was located at SW 320th St. and SW 130th Ave.

A senior law enforcement source told CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede that the body is that of a deputy and it appears to be a suicide.

The sheriff's office has not publicly confirmed this information at the moment.

If you or someone you know is struggling mentally, help is just a phone call away. Dial or text 988 to reach the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Those in distress can also call the 211 helpline that connects South Floridians to services in their community. One important aspect of that is fielding calls for suicide prevention. If the line is busy, the caller is automatically routed to a national backup, so there is someone on the other end right away.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

First published on June 18, 2024 / 8:29 AM EDT

