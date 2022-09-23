Watch CBS News
Broward Sheriff's deputies searching for missing Tamarac boy

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing Tamarac boy.

Jeremiah Ismael, 11, was last seen at his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, around 12:30 p.m. 

Ismael is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a school logo featuring a lion and blue shorts. He has braids in his hair.

Anyone with information on Ismael's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

First published on September 23, 2022 / 3:08 PM

