Broward Sheriff's deputies searching for missing Tamarac boy
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing Tamarac boy.
Jeremiah Ismael, 11, was last seen at his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, around 12:30 p.m.
Ismael is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a school logo featuring a lion and blue shorts. He has braids in his hair.
Anyone with information on Ismael's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).
