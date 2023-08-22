BSO releases sketch of man wanted for sexual assault, attempted kidnapping

FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for a man who sexually assaulted, and attempted to kidnap, a woman near Fort Lauderdale.

On Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the man they are looking for.

According to investigators, on Saturday, August 12, around 3 a.m., the woman was sitting on a curb in the 2900 block of W Sunrise Boulevard when a man drove up to her in a pickup truck and offered her money for sex. The woman said she turned the man down and began to walk away.

That's when things took a violent turn.

Sheriff's investigators said the man got out of the truck, grabbed the woman's arm, and then forced her into the truck.

The woman found back and was able to get out of the truck. However, the man overpowered her and sexually assaulted her outside of the truck.

The woman was able to break free. She ran to an area business and called 911.

Surveillance video from the area captures the woman running for help following the horrific incident. It also captures the man's truck following her as she desperately searches for help. The truck is seen driving off as the woman enters the business.