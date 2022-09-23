Broward sheriff seeks man caught on store camera placing phone under woman's dress

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store.

In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement.

Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where the incident occurred but that location is the address for a Walmart.

The man and female shopper were in the cosmetics section of the store while the woman was shopping, the video shows.

As the woman was browsing through the assortment of items and with her back turned, the man bent down while holding the phone and extended the device underneath the woman's dress.

Investigators said they believe the man used the phone to capture a video or take a photo of the woman's undergarments without her permission.

Anyone with information about the suspect's location was asked to contact the Broward sheriff's North Lauderdale District Detective Nezar Hamze at 954-722-5800.