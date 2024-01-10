Broward sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pompano Beach that led to lockdown at nearby high school

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday was investigating a shooting that left one person dead and prompted a nearby school to take security precautions, authorities said.

Deputies were called around 8 a.m. about a report of gunfire near the 1300 block of NE 4th Street, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.

Broward investigators on the scene of a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach Wednesday morning. CBS News Miami

When they arrived, investigators found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies detained a person for questioning but did not immediately say if that person was linked to the incident.

Officials did not say if they know what led to the shooting or reveal the identities of the people involved.

Officials at Pompano Beach High School said they placed the campus on secure status while deputies investigated the incident.