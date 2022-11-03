Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward sheriff asks for public's help to find parents of young child found wandering

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Thursday asked for the public's help to find the parents of a young child who was found wandering.

In a social media post, the agency said the child was found wandering near SW 41st Street and SW 58th Avenue in West Park.

The boy said hs name is Jayden and he appears to be in good health.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-764-4357. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 11:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

