Broward sheriff asks for public's help to find parents of young child found wandering

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Thursday asked for the public's help to find the parents of a young child who was found wandering.

In a social media post, the agency said the child was found wandering near SW 41st Street and SW 58th Avenue in West Park.

The boy said hs name is Jayden and he appears to be in good health.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-764-4357.