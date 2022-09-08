Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl
MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district.
The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.
It's called rainbow fentanyl.
As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.
Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.
But they want parents to be aware of its dangers.
