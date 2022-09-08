Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl

MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district.

The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.

It's called rainbow fentanyl.

As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.

Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.

But they want parents to be aware of its dangers.