Broward school student accused of cutting teacher on campus, sheriff's office says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A ninth grade student was detained Tuesday after the boy allegedly cut a teacher during an incident on campus, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a written statement, someone called the county's 911 center shortly after 9 a.m. for a report of a stabbing at Bright Horizons Center, located at 3901 NE 1st Terrace in Deerfield Beach.

Crime scene
Broward County investigators respond to Bright Horizons Center after receiving a report of a student stabbing a teacher. CBS News Miami

A male student used some type of sharp instrument to cut the educator before the student was detained on campus.

The teacher, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

Officials placed the campus on "secure status" and there was no active threat on campus, according to investigators. 

According to the school, Bright Horizons Center is a specialized school that caters to students with disabilities who require "intense support."

