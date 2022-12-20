Broward school security guard faces sexual assault charges

MIAMI - A high school security guard is facing disturbing allegations.

Police say Bresha Roberson had an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl.

Roberson worked at Coconut Creek High School. She was on probation when she resigned in October.

Police say she enticed the teen with drugs and alcohol, sent her sexual messages and rented a hotel room the night of the school's homecoming dance to spend the night with the victim.

Roberson is facing 8 charges, including unlawful sexual activity of a minor and solicitation of a child.