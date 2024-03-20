Broward School Board to hold workshop on 're-defining' district, school closures

Broward school board to discuss restructuring which could include school closures at special worksho

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward School Board will host a special workshop on Wednesday on their restructuring plan to close some under enrolled schools and re-define what those sites will look like.

With 50,000 fewer students and rising maintenance costs, school officials say they must 'right-size' the district. They say there are simply too many open seats and not enough students to fill them, leading to wasted resources.

The changes under consideration include combining schools, repurposing schools, and leasing or selling land, perhaps for affordable housing. Also, closing schools and changing school boundaries.

The concept is causing anxiety in Oakland Park, where two schools, Oakland Park Elementary and Rickards Middle are under-enrolled.

Oakland Park Elementary is short about 300 students and one possibility is to merge it with another elementary school in the city.

Parent Bri Hanson, whose two sons attend Oakland Park, is open to change.

"As long as it would help, I'm okay," she said.

Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata has said they need to fix the issue to save money and prioritize the students who are in class. He said the student decline started five to six years ago with parents with school aged children moving out of Broward and younger people moving in.

"This is a conversation we should have had five years ago," Licata said.

Dozens of schools in Broward are operating at 70 percent of capacity or less.

Members of the public can submit their concerns or speak during the workshop. The final vote is expected in June.