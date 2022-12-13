Broward School Board to discuss fate of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright



FORT LAUDERDALE - Will she stay or will she go?

The Broward School Board will meet Tuesday to discuss the fate of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

In a long meeting in October, the board came up with 15 criticisms of the superintendent and questioned her leadership and judgment. They agreed to give her 90 days to come up with a plan to address their concerns.

Last month, the board abruptly voted to fire her.

The vote to terminate Cartwright came after members discussed audits that were critical of two district vendors. It was then that School Board member Daniel Foganholi made the surprise motion to bring the vote.

When Foganholi, a DeSantis appointee, was asked about his motion to remove Dr. Cartwright despite the 90-day grace period, he said, "A lot of people use the example: You give a child 90 days to improve and you find out he cheated again. This is part of the toxic culture I wanted to address."

The vote was split between the five members appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis; Foganholi, Ryan Reiter, Kevin Tynan, Manuel "Nandy" Serrano, and Torey Alston, and the four elected members; Lori Alhadeff, Debbi Hixon, Sarah Leonardi and Nora Rupert who voted against it.

Four of the five DeSantis appointees have been replaced by members elected in November. The only DeSantis appointee on the School Board is Torey Alston.

New School Board member Jeff Holness wants the board to rescind her termination, according to the Sun Sentinel, which reports that Chairwoman Lori Alhadeff, who earlier voted against firing Cartwright, now supports replacing her with former high-level district administrator Earlean Smiley as an interim supervisor.

While board member Debbie Hixon supports Holness' proposal, the views of the other members are not clear, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Since there are only eight board members now, a split vote of 4-4 would mean that Cartwright's termination would remain in place. If that happens, the School Board will have to give Cartwright 60 days' notice and a written notice before she is terminated.