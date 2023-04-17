Broward residents find much needed water, food, sandbags at 'comfort stations'

FORT LAUDERDALE - Shirley Small Park is one of the two locations in Ft. Lauderdale that have become a respite for the thousands that have been dealing with the flooding we've been seeing all week.

They're called comfort stations. There, Broward residents in need can find food, water, sandbags, restrooms, charging stations for devices, and shower facilities.

They are made possible by a partnership between the City of Fort Lauderdale and the Red Cross.

Over the weekend, there was a steady stream of people driving up to grab water and sandbags. One of those was Maritza Pagan. She came with her brother and sister-in-law to get sandbags in preparation for more rain to come.

She showed CBS News Miami's Gabrielle Arzola cell phone video of ankle-deep water in every room in the house. She said her house flooded on Wednesday.

"I was literally freaking out, screaming," she said.

Now that most of the water has receded or been pumped out, she's realizing the full extent of the damage.

"You see my furniture, we are throwing everything out it's damaged," she said.

Pagan said she's been in her home for 13 years and she feels like they have to start from scratch.

"The fridge doesn't work, the dryer doesn't work, the stove doesn't work, everything," she said.

Despite it all, she said these moments have brought their family even closer and she has faith that everything will work itself out.

"Sometimes there are blessings in disguise, my whole family is going to come and help out."