Watch CBS News
Seen on TV

Broward Reads for the Record

/ CBS Miami

Focus On SFla- Dr. Lori Canning and Sharon Cohen
(Source: CBS4)

The mission of the Children's Services Council of Broward County is to provide whatever resources necessary to enhance the lives of young people in Broward and empower them to become responsible adults. Right around the corner is a huge county-wide initiative called "Broward Reads for the Record". We focus on that event as well as some of the many programs the Children's Services Council of Broward makes possible. To watch the interview, click on the above picture above.

First published on September 30, 2014 / 3:56 PM

© 2014 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.