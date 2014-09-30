Broward Reads for the Record
The mission of the Children's Services Council of Broward County is to provide whatever resources necessary to enhance the lives of young people in Broward and empower them to become responsible adults. Right around the corner is a huge county-wide initiative called "Broward Reads for the Record". We focus on that event as well as some of the many programs the Children's Services Council of Broward makes possible. To watch the interview, click on the above picture above.
