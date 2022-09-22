Broward prosecutors drop charges against 3 nurses in deaths of Hollywood Hills nursing home patients after Hurricane Irma

The Broward State Attorney's Office on Thursday dropped criminal charges against three of four nursing officials who had been accused in the deaths of several patients at a Hollywood Hills nursing home where 12 residents died in 2017 in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The decision by prosecutors essentially clears nurses Sergo Colin, Althia Meggie and Tamika Miller, each of whom could have been hit with a lengthy prison sentence after being charged with aggravated manslaughter for the deaths of the residents of The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills..

Prosecutors did not, however, drop the manslaughter charges filed against Sergio Colin, a night shift nursing supervisor at the center.

His trial is expected to start Oct. 18.

The charges were linked to the deaths of 12 patients at the center, eight of whom died when the air conditioning at the Broward County nursing home failed during a power outage.

Four other patients died in the days following the outage from heat-related complications, and the case sparked a national uproar over care of the elderly at assisted living centers.

State regulators suspended the licenses of the nurses when the charges were filed but it was not clear if the licenses have been reinstated or if they would be.