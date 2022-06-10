Watch CBS News
Broward Pediatrician Dr. Michael Mizrachy gets 96 months in prison on child porn charges

Federal prosecutors said Dr. Michael Mizrachy uploaded child pornography to an email account and used an instant messenger application to obtain child pornography and talk with minors about sex.

After Mizrachy is released, he will have 15 years of supervised release, along with fines.   

Mizrachy was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

He no longer works at "West Broward Pediatrics" in Plantation.

