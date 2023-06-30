Broward mom calls for justice after son's fatal confrontation with Uber driver who invoked 'Stand Your Ground'

MIAMI -- A Broward County woman is demanding action after her 19-year-old son was shot and killed last year by an Uber driver, who invoked Florida's controversial "Stand Your Ground" law.

Prosecutors cited that law and the facts of the case in their decision to not charge the driver and take the case to court.

"For me, he was my entire life," said April Mcglashan, whose son, Miles Mcglashan, died at Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital on Jan 19. He underwent several surgeries as part of the treatment for the gunshot wound he suffered from. "I would like justice to be served," Mcglashan added.

Miles Mcglashan took an Uber from his mother's home in Plantation to Hollywood on Nov. 9.

Police say during the ride he had a disagreement with the driver, got out near Emerald Oaks on Park Road, where he was headed to see his grandparents.

There was a confrontation and the driver, identified as Christopher Bernadel, shot Mcglashan.

According to the closeout memo from the Broward State Attorney, Bernadel stated he was punched multiple times to the left side of his head before he reached for his gun. He told prosecutors that he did so because he was in fear for his life.

He has not been charged with homicide because of the state's Stand Your Ground law, which allows people to legally use lethal force in certain situations.

"That's just scary," April Mcglashan said. "We are at a place right now where you can kill someone and just say, 'I'm just standing my ground.'"

April Mcglashan and her attorney want the state attorney to reopen the case and have a grand jury decide whether the Uber driver should be charged.

The State attorney, Mcglashan and her attorney, would like for Uber to consider putting surveillance video into their vehicles.