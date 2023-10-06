Watch CBS News
Broward man killed after car leaves Florida Turnpike, crashes into 2 trees

By Alfred Charles

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County man was killed during a predawn accident that occurred when his car struck two trees after he left the Florida Turnpike, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 34-year-old man from Davie, whose identity was pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene, according to an emailed statement from FHP.

According to investigators, the man's 2016 Acura ILX was traveling southbound on the turnpike around 5 a.m. when the vehicle left the freeway and crossed onto the outside lane and onto the shoulder. The car continued into the grassy area before the front right side struck two trees, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

