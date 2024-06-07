Broward man accused of leaving 10 dogs in non-ventilated storage unit without food, clean water

MIAMI - A South Florida man is facing serious charges after being accused of leaving 10 dogs in a non-ventilated storage unit without food and clean water.

BSO said Cassius Ali Cooper, 34, of Fort Lauderdale was taken into custody at Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center as he was attempting to retrieve the dogs he is accused of abusing.

On June 3rd, BSO detectives responded to an outside storage facility in Pompano Beach after receiving a report of animal abuse.

When detectives got there, they heard whimpering and barking. A total of ten dogs were found in distress inside a non-ventilated unit.

The dogs were found in four cages.

"The first cage had two puppies, the second cage had six puppies, the third cage had one full-grown female dog and the fourth cage had one full-grown male dog with a heavy metal chain around his neck. The cages were encrusted with feces and filth. There was no food in the cages and minimal water that was brown, not fresh," investigators said.

Cooper faces ten counts of animal cruelty involving torment, animal cruelty resulting in deprivation and mutilation of animals.

He is being held at Broward's Main Jail.