Broward jury awards family $800K in Chicken McNuggets burn case

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Florida family has been awarded $800,000 by a Broward jury in a civil lawsuit against McDonald's and one of its franchisees after a four-year-old child was burned by hot chicken nuggets.

In May, the jury found that McDonald's and franchise owner Upchurch Foods were liable for failing to properly warn or provide reasonable instructions to the family on the possible harm from the hot McNuggets that they were given at a Tamarac drive-thru.

The jury awarded the family a total of $800,000 for pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, inconvenience, and loss of capacity for enjoyment of life. That includes $400,000 for injuries sustained in the past and $400,000 for damages the jury determined will be sustained in the future.

The family had sought $15 million.

In a statement, attorneys for the family said, "This momentous decision brings meaningful closure to an arduous and protracted legal process. Having previously established the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald's USA LLC, as liable for their wrongful actions, this verdict reaffirms that they must now face the consequences and provide full justice."

Both the company and franchise owner said, in a previous statement, that customers should be confident that the McNuggets are served safely.