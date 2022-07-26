Broward homeowners to vote on renewing referendum that would increase taxes but help schools

FORT LAUDERDALE – Four weeks from today, Broward County homeowners will be asked whether to approve a referendum that would increase their taxes.

That money would go to schools, specifically for security and salary supplements for teachers and others.

"Just living day to day in this district is becoming increasingly difficult," said South Plantation High teacher Carolyn Flanagan.

She earns about $4,000 more a year thanks to a referendum that supplements her teaching salary. Without it, she says she may have to leave.

"Some of us are really looking at having to leave our homes, leaving our friends, leaving everything we know to perhaps seek out a better salary in other districts just so we can live day to day," she said

Broward County voters are being asked to renew that referendum that lasts four years and double the millage rate from .5 to 1%. Without it, the district warns programs could be cut.

"It may be athletics, some of our music programs we do, some of our arts that we do, because we would be put into a place that unfortunately we would not be able to offer those things," Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said.

The increase would generate $267 million a year, with $214 million going to public schools and $53 million to charter schools. It supports things like more than 500 school safety personnel, 100 mental health professionals, with the majority going to supplement pay for teachers and eligible staff.

Homeowner Brandon Freeland realizes we're all being hit by inflation and rising costs but supports the increase.

"Can't leave the teachers behind, can we? Everything's costing them more money too," he said.

For a home valued at $478,430, the homeowner would pay about $310 a year, up from $155. That breaks down to $26 a month. The owner of a $224,131 condo would see a $181 bill, double the current one. That breaks down to $15 a month.

"I think we definitely need to take care of our teachers, because that's our future, the kids of the future and teachers aren't getting paid enough and not a lot of people are going to want to do it," Freeland said.

Broward voters will consider the referendum on the August 23 ballot. In November, Miami-Dade voters will be asked to renew their referendum for another four years and increase the millage rate from .75% to 1%.