Watch CBS News
Local News

Feds: Broward financial advisor stole millions, used money on extramarital affairs

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A former financial advisor was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 78 months behind bars for stealing millions of dollars from client accounts and using most of the money to fund extramarital affairs, according to federal officials.

Prosecutors said German Nino, a former UBS Financial Advisor, resident of Broward County, was a financial advisor working at a branch office in Miami, where he oversaw and managed investment accounts for various customers. 

"From about 2014 to 2020, Nino made 62 unauthorized transfers (totaling close to $6 million) from UBS accounts belonging to three clients," feds said.

Authorities said Nino concealed important facts from the victims, lied to them, and committed other fraudulent acts. 

"Nino misrepresented the true performance, balance, and rate of return of the accounts he managed. He also forged the signature of his clients on documents purporting to authorize transfers out of the accounts, prepared a fraudulent land purchase contract on which he forged a victim's signature, removed one of the victim's e-mail addresses from the UBS client account profile so that the victim would not receive email notifications about unauthorized transfers, and prepared fraudulent UBS account statements that falsely inflated the balance and value of the victims' accounts."

Court records indicate Nino spent most of the money he stole from the accounts on funding his own extramarital affairs.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 6:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.