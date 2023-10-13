Watch CBS News
Broward elementary school on precautionary lockdown after gun picture shown by student

By Alfred Charles

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- Lake Forest Elementary School was under a precautionary lockdown Friday morning after a student showed another student a gun, police said.

No injuries have been reported at the school, located at 3550 SW 48th Ave, in Pembroke Park, police said.

Chopper 4 over the scene of a school after a lockdown was issued. CBS News Miami

Officials did not immediately provide details about the incident, which was reported around 8:30 a.m. 

Police said the incident is under investigation

