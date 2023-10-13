Broward elementary school on precautionary lockdown after gun picture shown by student
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Lake Forest Elementary School was under a precautionary lockdown Friday morning after a student showed another student a gun, police said.
No injuries have been reported at the school, located at 3550 SW 48th Ave, in Pembroke Park, police said.
Officials did not immediately provide details about the incident, which was reported around 8:30 a.m.
Police said the incident is under investigation
