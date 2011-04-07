Broward County Shelter And Evacuation Information
MIAMI (CBSMiami) -- During an emergency, shelters are opened as needed, and not all of the shelters may open.
There are 33 designated hurricane shelter locations in Broward.
Certain shelters are designated as pet-friendly. Pets accepted include dogs, cats, domestic birds, rabbits, gerbils, guinea pigs, mice and hamsters. All pets must be in a carrier/crate and all dogs must have a collar with leash. Residents should be prepared to show proof of rabies certificate for dogs and cats, and their pet's Broward County Registration Tag. Bring supplies to care for your pet, including food and water, food/water bowls, cat litter and litter box, medicine, cleaning supplies, etc. Service animals are permitted in General Population Shelters so long as the pet meets the requirements under Federal law. Visit ADA Requirements for Service Animals for additional information.
Call the Emergency Hotline at 311 or 954-831-4000 for more information.
- Arthur Ashe/Rock Island (Atlantic Technical College): 1701 NW 23rd Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale 33311
- Coral Glades High School: 2700 Sportsplex Dr, Coral Springs 33065
- New Renaissance Middle School: 10701 Miramar Blvd., Miramar 33025
- Monarch High School: 5050 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek 33073
- Everglades High School: 17100 SW 48 Court, Miramar, FL 33027 ???? (Pet-Friendly)
- West Broward High School: 500 NW 209 Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
- Lyons Creek Middle School : 4333 Sol Press Blvd., Coconut Creek 33073 ???? (Pet-Friendly)
- Pines Middle School: 200 NW Douglas Road, Pembroke Pines 33024
- Orange Brook Elementary School: 715 S. 46th Avenue, Hollywood 33021
- Falcon Cove Middle School: 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston 33332 ???? (Pet-Friendly)
- Panther Run Elementary School: 801 NW 172nd Avenue, Pembroke Pines 33029
- Parkside Elementary School: 10257 NW 29th Street, Coral Springs 33065
- Park Lakes Elementary School: 3925 N. State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes 33319
- Silver Lakes Elementary School: 2300 SW 173rd Avenue, Miramar 33027
- Park Trails Elementary School: 10700 Trails End Road, Parkland 33076
- Plantation Elementary School: 651 N. W. 42nd Ave., Plantation 33317
- Liberty Elementary School: 2450 Banks Road, Margate 33063
- Beachside Montessori Village Elementary School: 2230 Lincoln Street, Hollywood 33020
- Dolphin Bay Elementary School: 16450 Miramar Parkway, Miramar 33027
- Tradewinds Elementary School: 5400 Johnson Road, Coconut Creek 33073
- Gator Run Elementary School: 1101 Glades Parkway, Weston 33327
- Coconut Palm Elementary School: 13601 Monarch Lakes Blvd, Miramar 33027
- Coral Cove Elementary School: 5100 SW 148th Avenue, Miramar 33027
- Everglades Elementary School: 2900 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston 33331
- Silver Shores Elementary School: 701 SW 160 Avenue, Miramar 33027
- Sunset Lakes Elementary School: 18400 SW 25th Street, Miramar 33029
- Lakeside Elementary School: 900 NW 136th Avenue, Pembroke Pines 33026
- Watkins Elementary School: 3520 S. W. 52nd Ave., Pembroke Park 33023
- Pompano Beach High School: 600 N.E. 13th Ave., Pompano Beach 33060
- Fox Trail Elementary School: 1250 Nob Hill Road, Davie 33324
- Manatee Bay Elementary School: 19200 Manatee Isles Dr., Weston 33332
- Hallandale Elementary School (Gulfstream Academy): 1000 SW 8th Street, Hallandale 33009
- Silver Palms Elementary School: 1209 NW 155th Avenue, Pembroke Pines 33028
Monitor Broward County's website, Broward.org/Hurricane, local television stations or call
their Emergency Hotline at 311 or 954-831-4000 for actual shelter openings.
Hurricane evacuations are ordered by the County Administrator to protect coastal residents from the dangerous storm surge. Broward County has two types of evacuation plans. The type of evacuation ordered will be based upon the severity of the storm.
EVACUATION PLAN A - for Hurricane Category 1 or 2
- Storm surge is 4-7 feet above sea level with winds from 74-110 miles per hour.
- All mobile home residents, residents beside tidal bodies of water and in low-lying areas, and residents east of the Intracoastal Waterway should evacuate.
EVACUATION PLAN B - for Hurricane 3 or higher
- Storm surge is 7-11 feet above sea level with winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.
- In addition to those required to evacuate under Plan A, all residents east of U.S. 1 (Federal Highway) should evacuate.
Persons located in low lying areas or beside tidal bodies of water should seek shelter elsewhere
if conditions warrant. ALL mobile home residents must evacuate in PLAN A and PLAN B and may
be ordered to evacuate if tropical storm conditions warrant.
Check the Evacuation Map to determine if you are in an Evacuation Zone.
If you plan on evacuating to a shelter, listen to local radio and television stations for shelter openings, or call the Broward County Emergency Hotline at 311 (954-831-4000). Shelters open approximately four hours after an evacuation is ordered.
For a list of items you should take with you to a General Population Shelter, view the Emergency Checklist
For information on emergency preparedness visit the Broward County Emergency Management website.
