Broward County Shelter And Evacuation Information

During an emergency, shelters are opened as needed, and not all of the shelters may open.

There are 33 designated hurricane shelter locations in Broward.

Certain shelters are designated as pet-friendly. Pets accepted include dogs, cats, domestic birds, rabbits, gerbils, guinea pigs, mice and hamsters. All pets must be in a carrier/crate and all dogs must have a collar with leash. Residents should be prepared to show proof of rabies certificate for dogs and cats, and their pet's Broward County Registration Tag. Bring supplies to care for your pet, including food and water, food/water bowls, cat litter and litter box, medicine, cleaning supplies, etc. Service animals are permitted in General Population Shelters so long as the pet meets the requirements under Federal law. Visit ADA Requirements for Service Animals for additional information.

Click here to see list of pet-friendly shelters.

Call the Emergency Hotline at 311 or 954-831-4000 for more information.

SHELTERS:

Arthur Ashe/Rock Island (Atlantic Technical College): 1701 NW 23rd Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale 33311

Coral Glades High School: 2700 Sportsplex Dr, Coral Springs 33065

New Renaissance Middle School: 10701 Miramar Blvd., Miramar 33025

Monarch High School: 5050 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek 33073

Everglades High School: 17100 SW 48 Court, Miramar, FL 33027 ???? (Pet-Friendly)

West Broward High School: 500 NW 209 Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Lyons Creek Middle School : 4333 Sol Press Blvd., Coconut Creek 33073 ???? (Pet-Friendly)

Pines Middle School: 200 NW Douglas Road, Pembroke Pines 33024

Orange Brook Elementary School: 715 S. 46th Avenue, Hollywood 33021

Falcon Cove Middle School: 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston 33332 ???? (Pet-Friendly)

Panther Run Elementary School: 801 NW 172nd Avenue, Pembroke Pines 33029

Parkside Elementary School: 10257 NW 29th Street, Coral Springs 33065

Park Lakes Elementary School: 3925 N. State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes 33319

Silver Lakes Elementary School: 2300 SW 173rd Avenue, Miramar 33027

Park Trails Elementary School: 10700 Trails End Road, Parkland 33076

Plantation Elementary School: 651 N. W. 42nd Ave., Plantation 33317

Liberty Elementary School: 2450 Banks Road, Margate 33063

Beachside Montessori Village Elementary School: 2230 Lincoln Street, Hollywood 33020

Dolphin Bay Elementary School: 16450 Miramar Parkway, Miramar 33027

Tradewinds Elementary School: 5400 Johnson Road, Coconut Creek 33073

Gator Run Elementary School: 1101 Glades Parkway, Weston 33327

Coconut Palm Elementary School: 13601 Monarch Lakes Blvd, Miramar 33027

Coral Cove Elementary School: 5100 SW 148th Avenue, Miramar 33027

Everglades Elementary School: 2900 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston 33331

Silver Shores Elementary School: 701 SW 160 Avenue, Miramar 33027

Sunset Lakes Elementary School: 18400 SW 25th Street, Miramar 33029

Lakeside Elementary School: 900 NW 136th Avenue, Pembroke Pines 33026

Watkins Elementary School: 3520 S. W. 52nd Ave., Pembroke Park 33023

Pompano Beach High School: 600 N.E. 13th Ave., Pompano Beach 33060

Fox Trail Elementary School: 1250 Nob Hill Road, Davie 33324

Manatee Bay Elementary School: 19200 Manatee Isles Dr., Weston 33332

Hallandale Elementary School (Gulfstream Academy): 1000 SW 8th Street, Hallandale 33009

Silver Palms Elementary School: 1209 NW 155th Avenue, Pembroke Pines 33028

Monitor Broward County's website, Broward.org/Hurricane, local television stations or call

their Emergency Hotline at 311 or 954-831-4000 for actual shelter openings.

EVACUATIONS:

Hurricane evacuations are ordered by the County Administrator to protect coastal residents from the dangerous storm surge. Broward County has two types of evacuation plans. The type of evacuation ordered will be based upon the severity of the storm.

EVACUATION PLAN A - for Hurricane Category 1 or 2

Storm surge is 4-7 feet above sea level with winds from 74-110 miles per hour.

All mobile home residents, residents beside tidal bodies of water and in low-lying areas, and residents east of the Intracoastal Waterway should evacuate.

EVACUATION PLAN B - for Hurricane 3 or higher

Storm surge is 7-11 feet above sea level with winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

In addition to those required to evacuate under Plan A, all residents east of U.S. 1 (Federal Highway) should evacuate.

Persons located in low lying areas or beside tidal bodies of water should seek shelter elsewhere

if conditions warrant. ALL mobile home residents must evacuate in PLAN A and PLAN B and may

be ordered to evacuate if tropical storm conditions warrant.

Check the Evacuation Map to determine if you are in an Evacuation Zone.

If you plan on evacuating to a shelter, listen to local radio and television stations for shelter openings, or call the Broward County Emergency Hotline at 311 (954-831-4000). Shelters open approximately four hours after an evacuation is ordered.

For a list of items you should take with you to a General Population Shelter, view the Emergency Checklist

For information on emergency preparedness visit the Broward County Emergency Management website.