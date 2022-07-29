Broward County Public Schools holds career fair to fill hundreds of positions

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Public Schools wants you.

The school district is holding a career fair on Friday, looking to fill about 1,300 positions at its campuses across the county.

The Back-to-School Career Fair will run through 3 p.m. at Western High School, 1200 S.W. 136th Avenue in Davie.

"We are looking for people who have college degrees or no degrees. There is a place for everybody in Broward County public schools. We are the largest employer in the county and people may not understand or realize that there is a position for everybody in the county," said Susan Rockelman, the school district's Director of Talent Acquisition and Operations.

Positions that the district is looking to fill include teachers, classroom/teacher assistants, counselors, bus drivers, security staff, custodians, food service workers, and clerical.

All attendees are required to register online. They should also:

● Bring multiple copies of their resume.

● Prepare a list of questions to ask principals, supervisors, and human resources staff.

● Be ready to discuss their specific career path interests.

Many of those applying wondered about the pay.

"Most of our positions will start at $15 an hour, you can be a bus operator for a little bit more than that. A teacher's starting salary is $47,500 a year. So it just depends on the qualifications that you have, your education level and the type of position your hired for," said Rockelman.

In an effort to address the teacher shortage, the district is offering alternative pathways to help potential candidates get certified, even if they don't have a teaching certificate.

Qualified candidates may be hired on the spot and offered immediate positions.