Broward County Animal Care and Adoption now beyond capacity

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Animal Care and Adoption is currently beyond capacity for its dogs, and the rising costs of living may be a factor.

"Right now, we're at about 140 dogs, our capacity is at about 120 cats are rising," Attiyya Atkins, Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Public Information Officer said.

It's typical for there to be surges, but generally, it's not by this many at one time.

"Maybe about 10 over, but now it's really a trying times," she said.

Staffers have had to get creative to house all the new surrenders, they've turned some administrative space into kennel space, including the area around the reception desk.

"There's a variety of reasons why, changing costs, rising costs, people getting evicted don't know what to do with their pets, don't know how to rehome their pets," Atkins explained.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services is just about at capacity. The agency has 420 pets available for adoption.

"Adoptions are down, we say this is because of the economy, less people are tending to adopt, a lot of people are tending to rehome their pets because if they're having difficulties with stable housing," Flora Beal, Miami-Dade County Animal Services Public Affairs Administrator told CBS News Miami.

Veterinary care has gone up too, but the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that from February 2022 to 2023 pet food prices went up 15.2%.

Knowing adoption can take longer, staff at the shelters are asking for more volunteers, and foster parents to alleviate the overcrowding.

"This is really a community problem, we need people to take these dogs, and cats into their homes love one them, for as long as they can and just realize that we are here to help them. We don't want you to separate from your pet, we want you to stay together," Atkins added.

Struggling pet owners in Broward can apply to get help with veterinary care costs, pet food is also available while supplies last.